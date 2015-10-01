September 28, 2015 Podcast
Thelma Childres, Elea Lutz, and Becky Goldsmith chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Thelma Childres of Cupcakes 'n' Daisies
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I'm a retired accountant, so math is just in my blood. So for me, the color and the creativity aspects of quilting, those are what come hard for me. Because math is easy. Math is a sure thing. I can rely on math. But sometimes you just don't know what you're going to get when you combine different pieces or different fabrics."
Guest: Elea Lutz
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "I'm infatuated with Pinterest, because I love that you can develop a mood board on there and that's usually how I start all my fabric collections. I pin lots of inspiration...and that's usually how I start a lot of my collections, by putting all my ideas in one place, even just colors and things like that. And then from there, I start to sketch it out and that just gives me the freedom to think through how a collection would work together and the scale of prints, and kind of the balance of the whole collection. And once I have the collection done, I can pull it into Illustrator to fine tune all my art."
Guest: Becky Goldsmith of Piece O' Cake
Topics: working with wool
She says: "For the wool shapes, we fuse these in place. We are not big fusers typically, but fusing especially the larger wool applique shapes, it helps to keep those outer edges from fraying. Even though wool rarely frays, it does help...And the fusible holds the wool in place nicely while you're working. Now what we've found is that it's not a bad idea to throw in the occasional pin if the fusible web doesn't hold as well as it should."