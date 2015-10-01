September 28, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Thelma Childres of Cupcakes 'n' Daisies

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I'm a retired accountant, so math is just in my blood. So for me, the color and the creativity aspects of quilting, those are what come hard for me. Because math is easy. Math is a sure thing. I can rely on math. But sometimes you just don't know what you're going to get when you combine different pieces or different fabrics."

Guest: Elea Lutz

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "I'm infatuated with Pinterest, because I love that you can develop a mood board on there and that's usually how I start all my fabric collections. I pin lots of inspiration...and that's usually how I start a lot of my collections, by putting all my ideas in one place, even just colors and things like that. And then from there, I start to sketch it out and that just gives me the freedom to think through how a collection would work together and the scale of prints, and kind of the balance of the whole collection. And once I have the collection done, I can pull it into Illustrator to fine tune all my art."

Guest: Becky Goldsmith of Piece O' Cake

