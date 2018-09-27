September 24, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Linzee Kull McCray

Topics: teaching quilting

She says: "There's a very active quilting community in Holland. When I was getting the class ready, Jillian said, 'I'm not sure about having people bring sewing machines. A lot of people don't have cars here.' And as it turned out, a number of people brought their sewing machines on their bicycles. But students who didn't bring a sewing machine, were all hand-piecing. And there's a very big culture of hand-piecing."

truly_alvarenga.jpg

Guest: Truly Alvarenga

Topics: dying fabric

She says: "I did ice tie dying, which I've never done before. It was so cool. The fabrics ended up looking like watercolors. You put your fabric on a rack, and you scrunch it up in different places, put the ice on top of it, and then sprinkle the dye on top of the ice in certain places. It seems like it would be very difficult but it's the most simple thing. And you just let it sit for hours until the ice melts."

kelly_young.jpg

Guest: Kelly Young

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "I absolutely love scraps. I feel the best part about a scrap quilt is that when it's all finished, it's really greater than the sum of its parts. Another wonderful thing about them is that they are a treasure hunt and a walk down memory lane."

rebecca_bryanprofilepic.jpeg

Guest: Rebecca Bryan

Topics: color