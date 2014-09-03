September 23, 2013 Podcast
Alyssa Thomas, Christen Brown, Joyce Weeks, and Leah Day chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Alyssa Thomas of Penguin & Fish
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "I knew I had the alphabet of these embroidery patterns. I had to make something out of this to show them off. I thought, 'Oh, I could do a quilt with all of them on. I have to make my own fabric for this.' I just decided that I would design a collection, and it was actually later turned into Safari Sweet, which was my first collection."
Guest: Christen Brown
Topics: sewing organization, embellishing quilts
She says: "Truthfully, I'm not much for the plastic bins that are so wonderful to organize things with. I use old jewelry box tops and caps and all kinds of things to put the beads in."
Guest: Joyce Weeks of Geoff's Mom Pattern Company
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I meander, I look through magazines, I look on Pinterest. It's just addictive. And I see old things, and I want to figure out how can I make that quilt look different or combine different blocks. I enjoy the process of the whole thing. Then I'll sketch it in a book."
Guest: Leah Day
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "If you're choosing a lighter color thread on top of a darker fabric, you're actually doing yourself a favor because you can see what you're doing. You can see where you quilted. And for some reason, the darker fabric is much more forgiving than a lighter fabric and darker thread. If you're going to contrast at all look at your fabric color first and say, 'Is that dark, medium, or light colored?'. If it's a light color, just go ahead and blend it."