September 23, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Alyssa Thomas of Penguin & Fish

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "I knew I had the alphabet of these embroidery patterns. I had to make something out of this to show them off. I thought, 'Oh, I could do a quilt with all of them on. I have to make my own fabric for this.' I just decided that I would design a collection, and it was actually later turned into Safari Sweet, which was my first collection."

christen_profile.jpg

Guest: Christen Brown

Topics: sewing organization, embellishing quilts

She says: "Truthfully, I'm not much for the plastic bins that are so wonderful to organize things with. I use old jewelry box tops and caps and all kinds of things to put the beads in."

joyce_face.jpg

Guest: Joyce Weeks of Geoff's Mom Pattern Company

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I meander, I look through magazines, I look on Pinterest. It's just addictive. And I see old things, and I want to figure out how can I make that quilt look different or combine different blocks. I enjoy the process of the whole thing. Then I'll sketch it in a book."

leah_day.jpg

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips