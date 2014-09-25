September 22, 2014 Podcast

In this week's podcast, hear editorial content chief Linda talk with the editors about the newest issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. You'll get a sneak peek at the hot gift items and winter quilts from our American Patchwork & Quilting December issue. You'll also hear the story of designer Jean Wells' journey in quilting and hear her innovtive techniques for piecing and color! And hear about what's hot on Pinterest for the holiday season!