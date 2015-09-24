September 21, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Gina Martin

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "I get inspiration from a lot of different places. It could be something as simple as a color palette, vintage fabric, vintage buttons, a lot of vintage is what I find inspiring. It comes from everywhere. I remember being in the ladies room at Disneyland and photographing the tiles, because they were such a beautiful color palette."

elaine_perez.jpg

Guest: Elaine Perez from Summercrafter

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "If I do a blog, it will force me to be creative more regularly, which is good for stress and all that stuff after being a teacher. And secondly, it will be able to log the stuff that I made and I don't have to have albums and albums of pictures and I don't have to have a closet full of craft items or quilts. So I decided that that would be a good way to make myself accountable just to explore that creative side."

alyce_blyth.jpg

Guest: Alyce Blyth of Blossom Heart Quilts

Topics: designing fabric