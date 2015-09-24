September 21, 2015 Podcast
Gina Martin, Elaine Perez, and Alyce Blyth chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Gina Martin
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "I get inspiration from a lot of different places. It could be something as simple as a color palette, vintage fabric, vintage buttons, a lot of vintage is what I find inspiring. It comes from everywhere. I remember being in the ladies room at Disneyland and photographing the tiles, because they were such a beautiful color palette."
Guest: Elaine Perez from Summercrafter
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "If I do a blog, it will force me to be creative more regularly, which is good for stress and all that stuff after being a teacher. And secondly, it will be able to log the stuff that I made and I don't have to have albums and albums of pictures and I don't have to have a closet full of craft items or quilts. So I decided that that would be a good way to make myself accountable just to explore that creative side."
Guest: Alyce Blyth of Blossom Heart Quilts
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "Back then, I just used whatever fabrics I could get my hands on and checking out the clearance rack, and just sort of throwing it together. My first proper quilting fabric I found was "Good Fortune" by Kate Spain, so I bought a fat quarter bundle of that and that was my first foray into semi decent fabric. But my designs were definitely just very busy, very focused on getting it done. Whereas now, it's a lot more measured process and a lot more white space. It's definitely a lot different. I look back on some of those first quilts and cringe at how busy they look."