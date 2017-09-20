September 18, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Sara Gallegos

Topics: sewing clothing

She says: "You think about the insides of your garments, you have that seam inside of them that has one or two needles and then we've got what we call looper threads that are on the top and bottom. The serger, what's special about it, is it actually trims the edge of your fabric then completely covers it with thread. So you don't have to worry about anything raveling and it's a very sturdy stitch."

patricia_belyea_pbcropnew.jpeg

Guest: Patricia Belyea

Topics: Japanese Yukata Fabrics

She says: "[Yukata cottons] don't tend to come in solids, they're patterns. The way they apply their motifs is they're hand-dyed through cut paper stencils. So that really pretty peony motif you might see hand-dyed in silk is now simplified and bolder, and of all things, bigger."

0_pat_sloan_in_front_of_quiltsm.jpg

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: embellishing quilts