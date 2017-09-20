September 18, 2017 Podcast
Sara Gallegos and Patricia Belyea chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Sara Gallegos
Topics: sewing clothing
She says: "You think about the insides of your garments, you have that seam inside of them that has one or two needles and then we've got what we call looper threads that are on the top and bottom. The serger, what's special about it, is it actually trims the edge of your fabric then completely covers it with thread. So you don't have to worry about anything raveling and it's a very sturdy stitch."
Guest: Patricia Belyea
Topics: Japanese Yukata Fabrics
She says: "[Yukata cottons] don't tend to come in solids, they're patterns. The way they apply their motifs is they're hand-dyed through cut paper stencils. So that really pretty peony motif you might see hand-dyed in silk is now simplified and bolder, and of all things, bigger."
Guest: Pat Sloan
Topics: embellishing quilts
She says: "In quilts, we don't put a lot of rickrack. There are two types of rickrack that are out there: look for either poly or cotton. When I stich down the rickrack, I stitch it down with either a straight stitch right down the middle if it's small, and I use a zigzag stitch for larger rickrack."