September 17, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Jude Spero

Topics: precut fabrics

She says: "When you are working with a precut and a pattern, you wind up with a lot of leftovers pieces. And it's expensive to buy a precut, so what I try yo do is to come up with another project with those extra pieces so you are not wasting anything."

amy_johnson.jpeg

Guest: Amy Johnson

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Most of us have smart phones these days. We can use a free drawing app and doodle with our finger and that goes from the hand to the brain and really makes a big difference when machine quilting."

amber.jpg

Guest: Amber Johnson

Topics: sewing tips

She says: "I find that if a project is tedious or I'm getting bored with it, I try to set goals. Such as, 'I'm going to finish this 2 rows every day' or '5 blocks'. Just something that I think is doable so that I can get it going and get it done."

berene.5x7.300dpi.headshot.jpeg

Guest: Berene Campbell

Topics: charity quilts