September 17, 2018 Podcast
Jude Spero, Amy Johnson, Amber Johnson, and Berene Campbell chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: Jude Spero
Topics: precut fabrics
She says: "When you are working with a precut and a pattern, you wind up with a lot of leftovers pieces. And it's expensive to buy a precut, so what I try yo do is to come up with another project with those extra pieces so you are not wasting anything."
Guest: Amy Johnson
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "Most of us have smart phones these days. We can use a free drawing app and doodle with our finger and that goes from the hand to the brain and really makes a big difference when machine quilting."
Guest: Amber Johnson
Topics: sewing tips
She says: "I find that if a project is tedious or I'm getting bored with it, I try to set goals. Such as, 'I'm going to finish this 2 rows every day' or '5 blocks'. Just something that I think is doable so that I can get it going and get it done."
Guest: Berene Campbell
Topics: charity quilts
She says: "You'd be surprised. You just have to start the ball rolling and within this community of quilters, the ball just rolls. It's fantastic. We cut ourselves short, we think we don't have the skills, but we do. We all have it in us. As long as you focus on the cause and why you are doing what you are doing, there is something inside you that fires up the engine and then it goes."