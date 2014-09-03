September 16, 2013 Podcast

Liesl Gibson, Barbara Cline, Amber Carrillo, and Diane Gilleland chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

September 03, 2014
Advertisement

Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Liesl Gibson of Oliver & S

Topics: quilting trends

She says: "Color blocking is very popular in fashion right now. It's really one garment made up of more than one color, and it can even include prints in there. It's generally large blocks of color. There are fun and extremely easy ways to take an existing pattern that is not designed to be color-blocked and to color-block it yourself."

Visit oliverands.com.

Guest: Barbara Cline of Delightful Piecing

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "You can design a quilt like in a Lone Star layout, and you can break down the diamond that is in the Lone Star and create more designs. So that is what my first book, Star-Struck Quilts, is basically based on -- how you can create designs inside of the Lone Stars. Then you can do it with triangles. You can do it with diamonds."

Visit delightfulpiecing.com.

Guest: Amber Carrill of One Shabby Chick

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "I love picking out fabric. I think that's why I have so many UFOs."

Visit oneshabbychick.typepad.com.

Guest: Diane Gilleland of Crafty Pod

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "It's taking one quilt that you're not crazy about and taking one block from that quilt and making it out of fabrics that you really love, and seeing how that process transforms your feelings about the quilt design. It's a very powerful transformation."

Visit craftypod.com.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com