September 16, 2013 Podcast
Liesl Gibson, Barbara Cline, Amber Carrillo, and Diane Gilleland chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Liesl Gibson of Oliver & S
Topics: quilting trends
She says: "Color blocking is very popular in fashion right now. It's really one garment made up of more than one color, and it can even include prints in there. It's generally large blocks of color. There are fun and extremely easy ways to take an existing pattern that is not designed to be color-blocked and to color-block it yourself."
Guest: Barbara Cline of Delightful Piecing
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "You can design a quilt like in a Lone Star layout, and you can break down the diamond that is in the Lone Star and create more designs. So that is what my first book, Star-Struck Quilts, is basically based on -- how you can create designs inside of the Lone Stars. Then you can do it with triangles. You can do it with diamonds."
Guest: Amber Carrill of One Shabby Chick
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "I love picking out fabric. I think that's why I have so many UFOs."
Guest: Diane Gilleland of Crafty Pod
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "It's taking one quilt that you're not crazy about and taking one block from that quilt and making it out of fabrics that you really love, and seeing how that process transforms your feelings about the quilt design. It's a very powerful transformation."