September 15, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Amy Walsh of Blue Underground Studios

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "To be honest, when I started I didn't think I was going to use the color wheel. However, I started using it all the time just to reference, first of all, if I'm looking for something high contrast and I'm trying to create more complementary colors, I will look at it all the time just to double-check. But the other thing I use it for is a resource for color inspiration when I'm working on different quilts."

Guest: Roderick Kiracofe

Topics: quilt collecting

He says: "I knew I wanted to collect quilts that appealed to my eye, that had these quirky things about them that weren't perfect, primarily pieced quilts, and primarily printed fabrics."

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: applique tips

She says: "You need to use a stabilizer when you're using a satin stitch. And the stabilizer you put on the wrong side of the fabric and then you have your applique on the right side and then you're doing your satin stitch over the top of that."

Guest: Nicky Ovitt

Topics: designing fabric