September 15, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Amy Walsh, Roderick Kiracofe, Nancy Mahoney, and Nicky Ovitt on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Amy Walsh of Blue Underground Studios
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "To be honest, when I started I didn't think I was going to use the color wheel. However, I started using it all the time just to reference, first of all, if I'm looking for something high contrast and I'm trying to create more complementary colors, I will look at it all the time just to double-check. But the other thing I use it for is a resource for color inspiration when I'm working on different quilts."
Guest: Roderick Kiracofe
Topics: quilt collecting
He says: "I knew I wanted to collect quilts that appealed to my eye, that had these quirky things about them that weren't perfect, primarily pieced quilts, and primarily printed fabrics."
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: applique tips
She says: "You need to use a stabilizer when you're using a satin stitch. And the stabilizer you put on the wrong side of the fabric and then you have your applique on the right side and then you're doing your satin stitch over the top of that."
Guest: Nicky Ovitt
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "It's a pen and ink technique. I've been doing it for years...Somehow it feels like it speaks to me. It's my natural style of blobby, kind of uneven lines made with a quill pen."