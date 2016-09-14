September 12, 2016 Podcast
Michelle Jensen, Mary Abreu, and Kathy Doughty chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Michelle Jensen
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "If I really put something that was sentimental to me, I feel like my style comes out a little stronger. So my Thanksgiving quilt, for example, I've included a little recipe of what I'm thankful for and that's the main part of the quilt. It's just kind of fun to put a little piece of yourself. I try to make my quilts generic enough that people can add their own story or their own style to it."
Guest: Mary Abreu
Topics: sewing short cuts
She says: "Panels are such a great way to jumpstart a project. You've got the focus built in, and you can just put a couple of borders on it, or even just quilt and bind it depending on the size of it. There's a lot of options. A lot of people leave the panels intact, but sometimes they're really interesting to cut up and use different parts of it to get a different look from them, as well."
Guest: Kathy Doughty
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "Designing fabric is something that has come to me through my career and in the shop. If you can envisage what it's like to be a shop owner for over a decade, the reps from the fabric companies come in and show me designs of fabric all the time. And I decide what will be a good mix in my shop, what my customers might like, what I might like, what might work for a class or a block of the month program. Then I try to create a really unique mix, while always inspiring my customers. So it's sort of this cross-process of looking what people are doing and trying to figure out what they need to do it."