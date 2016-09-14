September 12, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Michelle Jensen

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "If I really put something that was sentimental to me, I feel like my style comes out a little stronger. So my Thanksgiving quilt, for example, I've included a little recipe of what I'm thankful for and that's the main part of the quilt. It's just kind of fun to put a little piece of yourself. I try to make my quilts generic enough that people can add their own story or their own style to it."

mary_abreu_5.jpg

Guest: Mary Abreu

Topics: sewing short cuts

She says: "Panels are such a great way to jumpstart a project. You've got the focus built in, and you can just put a couple of borders on it, or even just quilt and bind it depending on the size of it. There's a lot of options. A lot of people leave the panels intact, but sometimes they're really interesting to cut up and use different parts of it to get a different look from them, as well."

kathy_doughty.jpg

Guest: Kathy Doughty

Topics: designing fabric