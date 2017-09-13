September 11, 2017 Podcast
Listen to the the editors on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
On this week's American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, editors Jody Sanders and Lisa Schumacher talk about their love of local quilt shops and the top 10 they're featuring in the newest issue of Quilt Sampler magazine.
Then learn about a fun sewathon event this week! Stitch a pillowcase for charity at an event across the country (or host your own event with friends!).
To close the show, editor Lindsay Mayland and designer Elizabeth Stubmo share 10 tips to survive the holiday sewing season (it's never too early to start!). We made you a funny blog to get in the mood!