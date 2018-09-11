September 10, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Tammy Tutterow

Topics: working with wool

She says: "A lot of wool applique is very primitive and dark colored, and I'm really into pastels and brighter colors. I love things very dimensional. A lot of times I use Heat N Bond on the back of my wool. Even if I don't plan to fuse it flat, I like it because it adds structure to it, so maybe I'll only sew it in the middle or add just a few detail stitches, but the more dimensional I can make things, the better."

amanda_.jpg

Guest: Amanda Niederhauser

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "Fabric just speaks to my heart, and that what I get inspired from. I used to be the kind who would buy every new fabric line that came out with all the good intentions of turning it into a quilt, but then I realized that that's just not going to happen. We can't make 40 new quilts every six months. Now I'm pretty good about knowing what I love and what I can do. So if I love it that much to buy it, I will make a quilt with it."

russell_head_shot.jpg

Guest: Russell Conte

Topics: quilting inspiration