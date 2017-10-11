October 9, 2017 Podcast
Jona Giammalva, Rebekah Smith, Linda Pumphrey, and Sara Lawson chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jona Giammalva
Topics: sewing short cuts
She says: "My favorite, favorite thing is the Elmer's glue stick (the ones that are purple). That just blows everybody away because no one thinks to use it that way. They don't have to use pins, they get straighter lines, and their seams match up perfectly. They're great for zippers."
Guest: Rebekah Smith
Topics: folk art quilts
She says: "I really developed my business and style around painting interiors and murals and stenciling, and I really thought that's where I would be my entire career...I decided I needed something else to offset all of the painting I was doing. I found this picture of a wonderful child's bed cover that was completely wool-appliqued with all kinds of animals, and it said something to me."
Guest: Linda Pumphrey
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "Anytime you are playing with solids and white you do have the potential for bleeding. Use a high-quality solid as you have less potential of bleeding the color. I pre-wash all the fabrics in warm water with a mild detergent. If the water turns color, I wash it again until it becomes clear. I'm careful when I'm ironing not to use steam."
Guest: Sara Lawson
Topics: sewing short cuts
She says: "In the past year, I've started using this product called Dritz Wash-Away Wonder Tape. It's basically a double-sided tape and it's only 1/4" wide. It was fantastic for installing zippers, because when you use pins to pin a zipper pocket it makes the finished product look wavy because the pins make the ripples in the fabric appear. The Wonder Tape makes the zipper perfectly flat and easy to do."