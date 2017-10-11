October 9, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Jona Giammalva

Topics: sewing short cuts

She says: "My favorite, favorite thing is the Elmer's glue stick (the ones that are purple). That just blows everybody away because no one thinks to use it that way. They don't have to use pins, they get straighter lines, and their seams match up perfectly. They're great for zippers."

rebekah_smith_author_pic_smaller.jpg

Guest: Rebekah Smith

Topics: folk art quilts

She says: "I really developed my business and style around painting interiors and murals and stenciling, and I really thought that's where I would be my entire career...I decided I needed something else to offset all of the painting I was doing. I found this picture of a wonderful child's bed cover that was completely wool-appliqued with all kinds of animals, and it said something to me."

linda_pumphrey_head_shot_1.jpg

Guest: Linda Pumphrey

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "Anytime you are playing with solids and white you do have the potential for bleeding. Use a high-quality solid as you have less potential of bleeding the color. I pre-wash all the fabrics in warm water with a mild detergent. If the water turns color, I wash it again until it becomes clear. I'm careful when I'm ironing not to use steam."

sara_lawson_0.jpg

Guest: Sara Lawson

Topics: sewing short cuts