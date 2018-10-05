October 8, 2018 Podcast

The editors chat during the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

October 05, 2018
Advertisement

Subscribe to the free show on iTunes here.

Visit host Pat Sloan here.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Products We Love:

Trending:

  • Designer Alison talks about the "slowing down" trend she's seeing on Instagram, which includes English Paper Piecing, hand-quilting and hand-piecing, and sewing curves.

Editor Interview:

  • Lindsay Mayland, multimedia editor (follow her on Instagram @lindsmayland)
  • She shares her favorite tools, how she got starting quilting after college, and what fun things she has planned for American Patchwork & Quilting social media for 2019!

Special LIVE segment:

Try This At Home:

  • Editor Joanna challenges our listeners to get out of their creative rut in a fun way! She shares tips for stretching your creativity and jumpstarting their inspiration.
  • This month's challenge: Play a game with us to sew something new out of a selection of fabrics! (Instructions on the podcast.)
  • Tag pictures of your challenge on Instagram using #APQTryThisAtHome.

Reader Tips:

  • Lisa shares reader-submitted tips about repurposing sewing scraps for holiday gift wrapping and decor. She also gives tips for personalizing gifts this season. See more Reader Tips here.
    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com