October 8, 2018 Podcast
Trending:
- Designer Alison talks about the "slowing down" trend she's seeing on Instagram, which includes English Paper Piecing, hand-quilting and hand-piecing, and sewing curves.
Editor Interview:
- Lindsay Mayland, multimedia editor (follow her on Instagram @lindsmayland)
- She shares her favorite tools, how she got starting quilting after college, and what fun things she has planned for American Patchwork & Quilting social media for 2019!
Special LIVE segment:
- Editor Lindsay and Promotions Manager Beth come to you live from our Sew-In for the One Million Pillowcase Challenge. In 10 hours of sewing, our group made 1,392 pillowcases for local charities. We'd love for you to join our challenge and add your donated pillowcases to the counter here.
Try This At Home:
- Editor Joanna challenges our listeners to get out of their creative rut in a fun way! She shares tips for stretching your creativity and jumpstarting their inspiration.
- This month's challenge: Play a game with us to sew something new out of a selection of fabrics! (Instructions on the podcast.)
- Tag pictures of your challenge on Instagram using #APQTryThisAtHome.
Reader Tips:
- Lisa shares reader-submitted tips about repurposing sewing scraps for holiday gift wrapping and decor. She also gives tips for personalizing gifts this season. See more Reader Tips here.