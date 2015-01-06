October 8, 2012 Podcast

Guest: Tina Givens

Topics: working with linen

She says: "I find linen easier to work with than cotton because there's this sort of open weave to it. I love the way linen washes up, and it's so soft, and washing and washing makes them just softer and softer, and the fabric just is luscious to me. I love it."

Guest: Scott Hansen of Blue Nickel Studio

Topics: fabric selection

He says: "I think that's really important not to worry about, 'Oh this pink doesn't match this other pink.' Just put it together and add three more pinks, and you're fine. Freddy Moran said if ten colors don't work, make it a hundred. It should work."

Guest: Angela Walters of Quilting is My Therapy

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Really good quilting complements the quilt top. Whether it's traditional or modern, solids or prints, the quilting should always complement because they need to work together. So if you're dealing with a sampler, I would just encourage quilters to try using designs that are specific to each block."

Guest: Jay McCarroll

Topics: quilt collecting