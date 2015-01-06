October 8, 2012 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Tina Givens, Scott Hansen, Angela Walters, and Jay McCarroll the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Tina Givens
Topics: working with linen
She says: "I find linen easier to work with than cotton because there's this sort of open weave to it. I love the way linen washes up, and it's so soft, and washing and washing makes them just softer and softer, and the fabric just is luscious to me. I love it."
Guest: Scott Hansen of Blue Nickel Studio
Topics: fabric selection
He says: "I think that's really important not to worry about, 'Oh this pink doesn't match this other pink.' Just put it together and add three more pinks, and you're fine. Freddy Moran said if ten colors don't work, make it a hundred. It should work."
Guest: Angela Walters of Quilting is My Therapy
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "Really good quilting complements the quilt top. Whether it's traditional or modern, solids or prints, the quilting should always complement because they need to work together. So if you're dealing with a sampler, I would just encourage quilters to try using designs that are specific to each block."
Guest: Jay McCarroll
Topics: quilt collecting
He says: "I'm kind of an equal-opportunity purchaser when it comes to quilts. I will buy a 75-cent quilt or I will buy a 200-dollar quilt just because I know how much loves goes into it and how much time and effort it really takes. It's always interesting to me to see how people put colors together and textures and prints together. They're definitely a source of inspiration for me."