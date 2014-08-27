October 7, 2013 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Carolyn Friedlander, Karlee Porter, and Jennifer Keltner on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

August 27, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Carolyn Friedlander

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "It's all about slowing down. I love the idea of unplugging and just enjoying the process as much as the result. One way that I love to do that is through handwork. I love needle-turn appliqué."

Visit carolynfriedlander.com.

Guest: Karlee Porter

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Every major quilt that I've done has started with my sketchbook. I like to just throw stuff down on paper and not worry about, "Am I going to ruin this piece of fabric?". I like that I can just free-form, let things flow, and then later on, I can pick out the elements that I like and the elements that I want to incorporate."

Visit karleeporter.com.

Guest: Executive Editor Jennifer Keltner

Jennifer talks about using your stash and pairing your "what-was-I-thinking" fabrics in quilts.

