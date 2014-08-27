October 7, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Carolyn Friedlander, Karlee Porter, and Jennifer Keltner on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Carolyn Friedlander
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "It's all about slowing down. I love the idea of unplugging and just enjoying the process as much as the result. One way that I love to do that is through handwork. I love needle-turn appliqué."
Guest: Karlee Porter
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "Every major quilt that I've done has started with my sketchbook. I like to just throw stuff down on paper and not worry about, "Am I going to ruin this piece of fabric?". I like that I can just free-form, let things flow, and then later on, I can pick out the elements that I like and the elements that I want to incorporate."
Guest: Executive Editor Jennifer Keltner
Jennifer talks about using your stash and pairing your "what-was-I-thinking" fabrics in quilts.