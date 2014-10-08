October 6, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Linda Luggen

Topics: binding tips

She says: "If people are using a printed fabric (and this is true for the borders or in the binding), the binding should be cut more according to the pattern, not quite just right on the grain line, but according to the pattern, because you get the illusion of inaccuracy if that design is there at the top but goes off as the binding goes down the side of the quilt."

Guest: Donna DeSoto

Topics: Inspired by the Beatles: An Art Quilt Challenge

She says: "I wanted information on if people had any memories of The Beatles. And I also was curious of how their art was affected by music."

Guest: Sam Hunter of Hunter's Design Studio

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I find paper piecing is much more effective if you're not packing corners out of your fabric stash, but looking at the sizes you need. You cut those strip sizes and then cut the bits out of those strip sizes. I always, always precut my paper piecing and I do it with enough generosity that the paper piecing isn't fussy."

Guest: Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree and Co.

Topics: quilt piecing tips