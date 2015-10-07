October 5, 2015 Podcast
Sharyn Sowell, Konda Luckau, Lisa Ellis, and Erin Cox chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Sharyn Sowell
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "That's part of what the whole crafting process and the quilting and cutting paper and calligraphy and all of those things is that they tend to slow us down. It's sort of an antidote to the hurry culture."
Guest: Konda Luckau of Moose on the Porch Quilts
Topics: precut fabrics
She says: "The thing I love about precuts is that you can have a lot of fabric with not as much investment in the fabric. When you buy a precut you get every piece of the line, so it looks scrappy. It looks like you have a big stash, but it doesn't have to be quite as big. It goes a long way."
Guest: Lisa Ellis
Topics: Sacred Threads Exhibition
She says: "[Sacred Threads] is an exhibition that would allow quilters that are making work as an expression of healing, grief, peace, joy, spirituality, peace, and brotherhood that there would be an appropriate venue for people making these incredibly poignant pieces, pieces that have a real story behind them...It's a really special exhibit in that it's incredibly wonderful work, but it's the stories."
Guest: Erin Cox of Why Not Sew
Topics: applique tips
She says: "[For free-motion raw-edge applique] you use your applique pieces the way you would any raw edge. So you use fusible interfacing and press it to your background fabric. But instead of a sort of neat stitch around it, I use a black thread and I go around it two or three times so that it sort of looks like a sketchbook or like it was drawn. It's just a really fun way to applique."