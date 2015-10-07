October 5, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Sharyn Sowell

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "That's part of what the whole crafting process and the quilting and cutting paper and calligraphy and all of those things is that they tend to slow us down. It's sort of an antidote to the hurry culture."

Guest: Konda Luckau of Moose on the Porch Quilts

Topics: precut fabrics

She says: "The thing I love about precuts is that you can have a lot of fabric with not as much investment in the fabric. When you buy a precut you get every piece of the line, so it looks scrappy. It looks like you have a big stash, but it doesn't have to be quite as big. It goes a long way."

Guest: Lisa Ellis

Topics: Sacred Threads Exhibition

She says: "[Sacred Threads] is an exhibition that would allow quilters that are making work as an expression of healing, grief, peace, joy, spirituality, peace, and brotherhood that there would be an appropriate venue for people making these incredibly poignant pieces, pieces that have a real story behind them...It's a really special exhibit in that it's incredibly wonderful work, but it's the stories."

Guest: Erin Cox of Why Not Sew

Topics: applique tips