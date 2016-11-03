October 31, 2016 Podcast
Listen to the the editors on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
On this week's American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, editors Linda Augsburg and Jody Sanders celebrate Halloween with sewing tricks and treats! They share MacGyver sewing strategies and sewing hacks that make sewing easier (and help when you're up late sewing and run out of common supplies). And they share their favorite reader tips and tricks to make sewing fun and more enjoyable.
Then, the editors share some spooky quilting stories submitted by our readers. From machine-quilting nightmares to animals in the sewing space, these stories will haunt every quilter who hears them.
Then, the editors talk holiday gifts, sewing shortcuts, and Christmas decor. They offer perfect projects and ideas for your seasonal decorating from inside the pages of American Patchwork & Quilting December 2016 and Quilts and More Winter 2016, on newsstands now!