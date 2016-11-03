October 31, 2016 Podcast

On this week's American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, editors Linda Augsburg and Jody Sanders celebrate Halloween with sewing tricks and treats! They share MacGyver sewing strategies and sewing hacks that make sewing easier (and help when you're up late sewing and run out of common supplies). And they share their favorite reader tips and tricks to make sewing fun and more enjoyable.

Then, the editors share some spooky quilting stories submitted by our readers. From machine-quilting nightmares to animals in the sewing space, these stories will haunt every quilter who hears them.