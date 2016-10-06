October 3, 2016 Podcast
Toby Lischko, Sharon McConnell, Amy Gibson, and Jennifer Keltner chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Toby Lischko of Gateway Quilts & Stuff
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "A symmetrical fabric is one that if you were to draw an imaginary line down the center of one of the designs, it's exactly the same on both sides. A butterfly is symmetrical. So I look for fabrics like that specifically to design with, because each time you move your template to make your pieces, it creates a whole different design."
Guest: Sharon McConnell of Color Girl Quilts
Topics: scrappy quilts
She says: "For scrappy quilts, I usually start more limited and I get looser as I go. Just like a lot of people, I pull a group of fabric and say, 'ok this is my palette for this project', then I'll start out a little bit restricted. Then as I'm making blocks or components of blocks I'll think, 'I'm just going to throw this one in there, or let's add a little bit of this'...If you're looking at fabrics and colors and you think something doesn't go, just add more of it."
Guest: Amy Gibson of Stitchery Dickory Dock
Topics: sampler quilts
She says: "I do sampler quilt blocks first, and then the layout comes afterward. Over the course of making those blocks, I might change my mind on what layout I want. And sometimes I just lay them out on the floor, just really organic, and see how they look after I've made them. They'll tell me how they want to be arranged."
Guest: Jennifer Keltner of Martingale
Topics: quilting books
She says: "At Martingale, we try to think about books as being the dream, the escape, the stories we tell ourselves about the quilts we want to make. We don't always buy a book thinking 'I'm going to sit down tonight and make this quilt.' Sometimes we buy a book because we want to look at the photographs and imagine it's something we'll make for a grandchild that we may not have yet, or we're going to make quilts for all of our kids and we're going to have a quilt on every bed in our house. These are the quilts we are going to make someday."