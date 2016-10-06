October 3, 2016 Podcast

Toby Lischko, Sharon McConnell, Amy Gibson, and Jennifer Keltner chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

October 06, 2016
Guest: Toby Lischko of Gateway Quilts & Stuff

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "A symmetrical fabric is one that if you were to draw an imaginary line down the center of one of the designs, it's exactly the same on both sides. A butterfly is symmetrical. So I look for fabrics like that specifically to design with, because each time you move your template to make your pieces, it creates a whole different design."

Visit gatewayquiltsnstuff.blogspot.com.

Guest: Sharon McConnell of Color Girl Quilts

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "For scrappy quilts, I usually start more limited and I get looser as I go. Just like a lot of people, I pull a group of fabric and say, 'ok this is my palette for this project', then I'll start out a little bit restricted. Then as I'm making blocks or components of blocks I'll think, 'I'm just going to throw this one in there, or let's add a little bit of this'...If you're looking at fabrics and colors and you think something doesn't go, just add more of it."

Visit colorgirlquilts.com.

Guest: Amy Gibson of Stitchery Dickory Dock

Topics: sampler quilts

She says: "I do sampler quilt blocks first, and then the layout comes afterward. Over the course of making those blocks, I might change my mind on what layout I want. And sometimes I just lay them out on the floor, just really organic, and see how they look after I've made them. They'll tell me how they want to be arranged."

Visit stitcherydickorydock.com.

Guest: Jennifer Keltner of Martingale

Topics: quilting books

She says: "At Martingale, we try to think about books as being the dream, the escape, the stories we tell ourselves about the quilts we want to make. We don't always buy a book thinking 'I'm going to sit down tonight and make this quilt.' Sometimes we buy a book because we want to look at the photographs and imagine it's something we'll make for a grandchild that we may not have yet, or we're going to make quilts for all of our kids and we're going to have a quilt on every bed in our house. These are the quilts we are going to make someday."

Visit blog.shopmartingale.com.

