October 3, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Toby Lischko of Gateway Quilts & Stuff

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "A symmetrical fabric is one that if you were to draw an imaginary line down the center of one of the designs, it's exactly the same on both sides. A butterfly is symmetrical. So I look for fabrics like that specifically to design with, because each time you move your template to make your pieces, it creates a whole different design."

sharon_mcconnell.jpg

Guest: Sharon McConnell of Color Girl Quilts

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "For scrappy quilts, I usually start more limited and I get looser as I go. Just like a lot of people, I pull a group of fabric and say, 'ok this is my palette for this project', then I'll start out a little bit restricted. Then as I'm making blocks or components of blocks I'll think, 'I'm just going to throw this one in there, or let's add a little bit of this'...If you're looking at fabrics and colors and you think something doesn't go, just add more of it."

amy_gibson_headshot_1.jpg

Guest: Amy Gibson of Stitchery Dickory Dock

Topics: sampler quilts

She says: "I do sampler quilt blocks first, and then the layout comes afterward. Over the course of making those blocks, I might change my mind on what layout I want. And sometimes I just lay them out on the floor, just really organic, and see how they look after I've made them. They'll tell me how they want to be arranged."

jennifer-keltner.jpg

Guest: Jennifer Keltner of Martingale

