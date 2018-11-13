October 29, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Kim Soper

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "When I think about my quiltmaking, I'm really interested in the process -- what drives us to create in the first place, rather than so much about what it is that we're creating. I really believe that creating something is a way for us to feel that we're leaving our own personal mark on this world. So as a quilter, I tend to ask a lot of questions and create slowly. I don't necessarily produce a lot of work in a given year, but I hope that what I do make shows the intention behind every stitch and every design choice."

karen_lee_carter.jpeg

Guest: Karen Lee Carter

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "Within weeks of my 40th birthday, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. While I was going through chemotherapy, I signed up for a beginning quiltmarking class. It was wonderful! I was able to have something to on the days when I wasn't able to leave the house. It was the best therapy that I had. And I encourage people now to find a creative outlet any time you're going through something difficult."

dawn_cook_ronningen_headshotdcr.jpg

Guest: Dawn Cook Ronningen

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "My book Antique American Needlework Tools was a labor of love. I collect them and I know several of my friends who also collect. When I visit museums, I like to see what's in their collection. And there wasn't much documentation on the American story of all these wonderful things. So I was happy to do this book, and I was able to present around 750 photos, but also lots of research into who the designers were, the patent-holders, how they're made, and a deep-dive into the details."

carole_carter_2.jpg

Guest: Carole Carter

Topics: scrappy quilts