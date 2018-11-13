October 29, 2018 Podcast
Kim Soper, Karen Lee Carter, Dawn Cook Ronningen, and Carole Carter chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Kim Soper
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "When I think about my quiltmaking, I'm really interested in the process -- what drives us to create in the first place, rather than so much about what it is that we're creating. I really believe that creating something is a way for us to feel that we're leaving our own personal mark on this world. So as a quilter, I tend to ask a lot of questions and create slowly. I don't necessarily produce a lot of work in a given year, but I hope that what I do make shows the intention behind every stitch and every design choice."
Guest: Karen Lee Carter
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Within weeks of my 40th birthday, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. While I was going through chemotherapy, I signed up for a beginning quiltmarking class. It was wonderful! I was able to have something to on the days when I wasn't able to leave the house. It was the best therapy that I had. And I encourage people now to find a creative outlet any time you're going through something difficult."
Guest: Dawn Cook Ronningen
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "My book Antique American Needlework Tools was a labor of love. I collect them and I know several of my friends who also collect. When I visit museums, I like to see what's in their collection. And there wasn't much documentation on the American story of all these wonderful things. So I was happy to do this book, and I was able to present around 750 photos, but also lots of research into who the designers were, the patent-holders, how they're made, and a deep-dive into the details."
Guest: Carole Carter
Topics: scrappy quilts
She says: "I do patterns for what you need to use up all of your stuff that you've got sitting in drawers. I try to pull on those standard scrap sizes like 2.5" squares or 5" squares so that people can have something to use up all the leftovers. Which makes my patterns unique, because they don't have yardage. They just list how many of each square size you need, then you just pull from your stash."