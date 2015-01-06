October 29, 2012 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Julie Herman and Cyndi Souder on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Julie Herman of Jaybird Quilts
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "I am a tool girl. The Hex and More ruler was really an answer to a problem that I had. I love 60° triangles, and most of those rulers all measure based off the tip. But all of the hexagon templates are based off of the English paper piecing, and they measure on the length of a side, so the geometry never matched up for any triangle ruler to work with a hexagon ruler. So I had a light bulb moment and drew it up and made my own."
Guest: Cyndi Souder of Moonlighting Quilts
Topics: memory quilts
She says: "Clients come with clothing, with trinkets and pictures, all kinds of memories-and it becomes my job to get to know the client, get to know the person that they've lost, and try to come up with some sort of a design or construct that makes sense and that is appropriate and respectful and integrates all of the things that they've brought me. I love the challenge, but it can really be a challenge."