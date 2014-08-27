October 28, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Sherry Reynolds

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I use a 1/4-inch draft paper, and I usually start with the size I want of a quilt, and then I just fill in the elements. Once that's done, it's just a matter of figuring out the measurements and a logical way to sew it all together."

melody_icecream.jpg

Guest: Melody Miller of Cotton and Steel

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "We've been working more collaboratively than I think most designers in most companies are able to work. We've given each other a whole lot of creative direction. We've had the ability to get together as a group several times to spend these 18-hour days just pounding out these collections and getting all the details right."

caleb_quiltcon_collage.jpg

Guest: Caleb Willis of Island Batiks

Topics: batiks