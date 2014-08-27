October 28, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Sherry Reynolds, Melody Miller, and Caleb Willis on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Sherry Reynolds
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I use a 1/4-inch draft paper, and I usually start with the size I want of a quilt, and then I just fill in the elements. Once that's done, it's just a matter of figuring out the measurements and a logical way to sew it all together."
Guest: Melody Miller of Cotton and Steel
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "We've been working more collaboratively than I think most designers in most companies are able to work. We've given each other a whole lot of creative direction. We've had the ability to get together as a group several times to spend these 18-hour days just pounding out these collections and getting all the details right."
Guest: Caleb Willis of Island Batiks
Topics: batiks
He says: "It's not just about producing product, but we're about making product that's environmentally safe and sound and supporting the local community in Bali."