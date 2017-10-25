October 23, 2017 Podcast
Cindy Cloward and Kathy Flowers chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Cindy Cloward
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "When I make a quilt, a quilt is never just a quilt to me. There is always love and meaning that I put into each quilt that I make."
Visit rileyblakedesigns.com.
Guest: Kathy Flowers
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "Around 2010, I was leading a Jo Morton group in a local quilt store, and really enjoying the feel of fabrics and looking at her designs, and just enjoying being in the quilt shop. As we were winding down the classes, I wanted to do more. I wanted to explore, and just started dabbling what was in my head on paper, then trying to create something myself."
Visit piecesofdreams-kathy.com.
Guest: Pat Sloan
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "What one tool can I not do without? In addition to a sewing machine and thread and fabric, the tool I need is quality scissors. I do a lot of cutting with scissors, because of doing fusible applique. Over time, I just found out that I didn't want heavy scissors. I didn't want scissors that weren't sharp."