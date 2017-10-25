October 23, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Cindy Cloward

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "When I make a quilt, a quilt is never just a quilt to me. There is always love and meaning that I put into each quilt that I make."

Guest: Kathy Flowers

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Around 2010, I was leading a Jo Morton group in a local quilt store, and really enjoying the feel of fabrics and looking at her designs, and just enjoying being in the quilt shop. As we were winding down the classes, I wanted to do more. I wanted to explore, and just started dabbling what was in my head on paper, then trying to create something myself."

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: quilting tools