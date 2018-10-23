October 22, 2018 Podcast

She says: "I've been cross-stitching since I was a little girl. I had been designing video game and comic book cross-stitches for years, and of course, sending gifts out and making things for people. And then I saw a pixelated quilt, and thought, 'I bet I could make some video game and comic book quilts using my cross-stitch background.' So I learned to quilt just to do that."

She says: "What's so wonderful about being a quilt appraiser is that we have so much to offer the history world that people don't appreciate about the field. People who learn in the academic sphere learn from textbooks -- and they tend to all learn from the same textbooks and the same information. But those of us who are in the field and see each individual quilt that's never been published before. We talk to the quilt and the quilt owners, and we are seeing pieces of cultural history, material history, and family stories that have never been documented. And after you've done a few thousand of those, you've got a real backlog of information."