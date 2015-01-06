October 22, 2012 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Darlene Smith, Niamh, and Roseann Kermes on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Darlene Smith of One Wing Wool
Topics: working with wool
She says: "You do want a thinner wool to work with. You can purchase the wool on the bolt, which it has not been felted, which means that it's not been washed and dried yet. Or you're finding a lot of gorgeous hand-dyed wools, and those are already felted in the process. It's probably easiest for a beginner to get their hands on something that's already been felted."
Guest: Niamh of Urban Threads
Topics: quilting trends
She says: "There's a big trend that's rising called Steampunk, which has become very popular for us. Keeping it elegant and sophisticated and getting away from some of the cutesier stuff appeals to people that aren't stitching for kids, or maybe they're trying to stitch for guys and they just don't want the cutesy stuff anymore."
Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: quilting retreat
She says: "Don't forget the cord for your sewing machine, your foot pedal, and don't forget your feet for your sewing machine. Oh, my gosh! It's so sad to see people that have driven for hours to come and they don't have what they need for the whole weekend."