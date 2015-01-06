October 22, 2012 Podcast

Guest: Darlene Smith of One Wing Wool

Topics: working with wool

She says: "You do want a thinner wool to work with. You can purchase the wool on the bolt, which it has not been felted, which means that it's not been washed and dried yet. Or you're finding a lot of gorgeous hand-dyed wools, and those are already felted in the process. It's probably easiest for a beginner to get their hands on something that's already been felted."

Guest: Niamh of Urban Threads

Topics: quilting trends

She says: "There's a big trend that's rising called Steampunk, which has become very popular for us. Keeping it elegant and sophisticated and getting away from some of the cutesier stuff appeals to people that aren't stitching for kids, or maybe they're trying to stitch for guys and they just don't want the cutesy stuff anymore."

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: quilting retreat