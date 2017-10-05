October 2, 2017 Podcast
Kristi Coupe, Sherri Noel, Audrey Wright, and Andrea Tsang Jackson chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Kristi Coupe
Topics: barn quilts
She says: "I saw these outdoor nativities that my aunt and uncle made and I was thinking about barn quilts, and I thought 'We could put these two things together.' We can make these barn quilts that we can put outside. They are going to be outside through wind and rain and snow, whatever nature can throw at them. I wanted to do a similar idea to what they were doing."
Guest: Sherri Noel
Topics: scrappy quilts
She says: "First you really want to set yourself up for success. Go through your stash (I have mine organized by color), so I know what I have and it's right there in front of me and I can find what I need pretty quickly. A design wall is really great for auditioning colors."
Guest: Audrey Wright
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "I still enjoy working with batiks very much. At this point I do design specifically for my fabric but I'm also drawn to a lot of the other fabrics out there. I feel like the fabric talks to me, and only quilters can understand that."
Guest: Andrea Tsang Jackson
Topics: Pier 21 / Quai 21
She says: "I saw a call for submission in response to a Temporary exhibit that was going up about Canada Day 1. What it was like for various people to come and just arrive in Canada for the first time, leaving whatever their story was behind to start fresh and new…That was the starting point to the project I proposed."