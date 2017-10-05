October 2, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Kristi Coupe

Topics: barn quilts

She says: "I saw these outdoor nativities that my aunt and uncle made and I was thinking about barn quilts, and I thought 'We could put these two things together.' We can make these barn quilts that we can put outside. They are going to be outside through wind and rain and snow, whatever nature can throw at them. I wanted to do a similar idea to what they were doing."

sherri_noel_cropped.jpg

Guest: Sherri Noel

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "First you really want to set yourself up for success. Go through your stash (I have mine organized by color), so I know what I have and it's right there in front of me and I can find what I need pretty quickly. A design wall is really great for auditioning colors."

audrey_wright_headshot.jpg

Guest: Audrey Wright

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "I still enjoy working with batiks very much. At this point I do design specifically for my fabric but I'm also drawn to a lot of the other fabrics out there. I feel like the fabric talks to me, and only quilters can understand that."

andrea_tsang_jackson.jpg

Guest: Andrea Tsang Jackson

Topics: Pier 21 / Quai 21