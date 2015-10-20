October 19, 2015 Podcast
Nicole Daksiewicz, Melinda Bula, and Pat Wys chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Nicole Daksiewicz of Modern Handcraft
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "When I first started making quilts, I was using different varieties of fabric pens that would wear away too quickly. And then I tried a Frixion pen, and I thought, 'This is amazing, you mark the lines, then you iron it off'. But unfortunately it looks like the lines come back when your quilt gets cold. The Hera marker is a great little tool that you can just line up your ruler and the pressing of the tool makes the mark like a crease. And it's fantastic. It's my favorite tip that I tell everybody about. Use a Hera marker -- you'll never have to worry about ink running out."
Guest: Melinda Bula
Topics: color
She says: "We have a big emotional response to color. So I want to bring my students back to show them that they still have that inside of them, and how important color is. And I've seen people talk to me and say, 'I just made this quilt that I labored over for five months, and I gave it to my son-in-law and he hated it. And I was so hurt.' And I thought, 'Did you ask him what colors he likes?' Because that does make a big difference...The reason why we have all those UFOs in our cupboards, and closets, and studios is probably because we fell out of love with the color. You shouldn't be working on anything if the color doesn't thrill you."
Guest: Pat Wys of Silver Thimble Quilt Co.
Topics: embroidery tips
She says: "I like to put a backing on my embroidery so that any stray threads don't show. I don't do knots, I weave my tails underneath. I do like to do a backing and I use a real lightweight fusible woven interfacing on the back side of my embroidery. And it prevents any shadowing coming through to the front."