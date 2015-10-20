October 19, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Nicole Daksiewicz of Modern Handcraft

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "When I first started making quilts, I was using different varieties of fabric pens that would wear away too quickly. And then I tried a Frixion pen, and I thought, 'This is amazing, you mark the lines, then you iron it off'. But unfortunately it looks like the lines come back when your quilt gets cold. The Hera marker is a great little tool that you can just line up your ruler and the pressing of the tool makes the mark like a crease. And it's fantastic. It's my favorite tip that I tell everybody about. Use a Hera marker -- you'll never have to worry about ink running out."

melinda_bula.jpg

Guest: Melinda Bula

Topics: color

She says: "We have a big emotional response to color. So I want to bring my students back to show them that they still have that inside of them, and how important color is. And I've seen people talk to me and say, 'I just made this quilt that I labored over for five months, and I gave it to my son-in-law and he hated it. And I was so hurt.' And I thought, 'Did you ask him what colors he likes?' Because that does make a big difference...The reason why we have all those UFOs in our cupboards, and closets, and studios is probably because we fell out of love with the color. You shouldn't be working on anything if the color doesn't thrill you."

pat_wys_photo_0.jpg

Guest: Pat Wys of Silver Thimble Quilt Co.

Topics: embroidery tips