October 17, 2016 Podcast
Judy Breneman, Deanne Eisenman, and Carolyn Woods chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Judy Breneman
Topics: antique quilts
She says: "Somewhere along the lines of making feedsacks, somebody got the idea that they could get woman to talk their husbands into buying their kind of feedsack or their kind of flour or animal feed if they put patterns on them. It's very easy to look at a quilt and say, 'Oh, that's a feedsack.' But you can't really be sure, because many of the patterns on feedsacks were also made into fabric, even back then. If you're being a very accurate scientist, the best way to tell is if you can find some actual holes from the chainstitching that once held the sack together."
Guest: Deanne Eisenman
Topics: applique tips
She says: "I think the most important thing I've found to have for hand-applique is the right kind of thread. I like to match the color of my thread as closely as possible to the applique piece that I'm stitching. And you have to have a really nice fine thread -- I like a silk-finished 100% cotton. It has to glide easily through the fabric, and then if it matches that applique then that stitch disappears as you're stitching."
Guest: Carolyn Woods
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "The hargest thing for anyone to organize because they're such weird shapes are the accessories to their sewing machines. Whether they had extra feet or the extension or the case that it originally came in, those are so hard to fit anywhere. They're so bulky and some have legs and some don't. And it's very difficult to find a place to put them depending upon whether you even use them. I recommend that you find a box to put them in and label it."