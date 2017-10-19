October 16, 2017 Podcast
Marcia Harmening, Paige Alexander, Lindsay Conner, and Debbie Jeske chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Marcia Harmening
Topics: applique tips
She says: "I like to use a technique I call flip and fuse applique. I use a lightweight fusible interfacing, sew it to fabric, and then turn the whole unit inside out to create that shape. And what that does it turn all of the raw edges under for your applique and makes it so you can just iron the piece straight onto the background of the quilt."
Guest: Paige Alexander
Topics: quilt guilds
She says: "On of the very first guild meetings I attended they were revealing their challenge quilts in conjunction with their quilt show. I remember being in awe of how each person used the fabric in such clever ways. Ever since I've been hooked on challenges, whether it's a fabric challenge or a theme challenge. And I think participating in a challenge also encourages you to get out of your comfort zone."
Guest: Lindsay Conner
Topics: baby quilts
She says: "I like to make simple, quick quilts for the most part. I have a little toddler at home, and I have bite-size bits of time for sewing. My happy space is a quilt that I could make in a weekend."
Visit lindsaysews.com.
Guest: Debbie Jeske
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I don't sketch much. I love that idea and I've tried it, but usually I just have something in my head, something I've seen, or something new I want to try. I usually just start cutting and sewing and seeing how it feels."