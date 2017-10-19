October 16, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Marcia Harmening

Topics: applique tips

She says: "I like to use a technique I call flip and fuse applique. I use a lightweight fusible interfacing, sew it to fabric, and then turn the whole unit inside out to create that shape. And what that does it turn all of the raw edges under for your applique and makes it so you can just iron the piece straight onto the background of the quilt."

paige_alexander_headshot_sm.jpg

Guest: Paige Alexander

Topics: quilt guilds

She says: "On of the very first guild meetings I attended they were revealing their challenge quilts in conjunction with their quilt show. I remember being in awe of how each person used the fabric in such clever ways. Ever since I've been hooked on challenges, whether it's a fabric challenge or a theme challenge. And I think participating in a challenge also encourages you to get out of your comfort zone."

lindsayconner_losc_headshots.jpeg

Guest: Lindsay Conner

Topics: baby quilts

She says: "I like to make simple, quick quilts for the most part. I have a little toddler at home, and I have bite-size bits of time for sewing. My happy space is a quilt that I could make in a weekend."

debbie_jeske.jpg

Guest: Debbie Jeske

Topics: designing quilts