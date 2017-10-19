October 16, 2017 Podcast

Marcia Harmening, Paige Alexander, Lindsay Conner, and Debbie Jeske chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

October 19, 2017
Guest: Marcia Harmening

Topics: applique tips

She says: "I like to use a technique I call flip and fuse applique. I use a lightweight fusible interfacing, sew it to fabric, and then turn the whole unit inside out to create that shape. And what that does it turn all of the raw edges under for your applique and makes it so you can just iron the piece straight onto the background of the quilt."

Visit happystashquilts.com.

Guest: Paige Alexander

Topics: quilt guilds

She says: "On of the very first guild meetings I attended they were revealing their challenge quilts in conjunction with their quilt show. I remember being in awe of how each person used the fabric in such clever ways. Ever since I've been hooked on challenges, whether it's a fabric challenge or a theme challenge. And I think participating in a challenge also encourages you to get out of your comfort zone."

Visit quiltedblooms.com.

Guest: Lindsay Conner

Topics: baby quilts

She says: "I like to make simple, quick quilts for the most part. I have a little toddler at home, and I have bite-size bits of time for sewing. My happy space is a quilt that I could make in a weekend."

Visit lindsaysews.com.

Guest: Debbie Jeske

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I don't sketch much. I love that idea and I've tried it, but usually I just have something in my head, something I've seen, or something new I want to try. I usually just start cutting and sewing and seeing how it feels."

Visit aquilterstable.blogspot.com.

