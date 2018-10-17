October 15, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Melissa Harris and Arlene Stamper

Topics: designing quilts

They say: "People have asked us why our quilt patterns are always the same size quilt. It's because they fit on our walls. We decorate the houses with our quilts, so it has to fit a certain size space. I'm sure a lot of quilters do this, but we always change our quilts out for the season. Right now, we're fully decorated for Halloween."

Guest: Marcia Barker

Topics: quilt classes

She says: "One of the more unique things that we're offering right now that I'm not away of being offered anywhere else, and that's our progressive classes. It's a series of three classes that are taught by Charlotte Angotti, Debbie Caffrey Batey, and Karen K. Stone. They've gotten together prior to the classes and have chosen fabric. So all three classes use the same fabric in their project. Each project can stand alone or you can take multiple classes and know that your project blocks will all blend together into a gorgeous larger project quilt."

Guest: Karen Miller

Topics: machine quilting tips