October 15, 2018 Podcast
Melissa Harris, Arlene Stamper, Marcia Barker, and Karen Miller chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Melissa Harris and Arlene Stamper
Topics: designing quilts
They say: "People have asked us why our quilt patterns are always the same size quilt. It's because they fit on our walls. We decorate the houses with our quilts, so it has to fit a certain size space. I'm sure a lot of quilters do this, but we always change our quilts out for the season. Right now, we're fully decorated for Halloween."
Guest: Marcia Barker
Topics: quilt classes
She says: "One of the more unique things that we're offering right now that I'm not away of being offered anywhere else, and that's our progressive classes. It's a series of three classes that are taught by Charlotte Angotti, Debbie Caffrey Batey, and Karen K. Stone. They've gotten together prior to the classes and have chosen fabric. So all three classes use the same fabric in their project. Each project can stand alone or you can take multiple classes and know that your project blocks will all blend together into a gorgeous larger project quilt."
Guest: Karen Miller
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "If you follow me at all you'll see my doodle quilting. That 28-weight Aurifil thread just stands out above and beyond. You're going to use this weight of thread when you want your thread to take center stage. It still runs beautifully through your machine for free-motion quilting. You can use it for handwork, too, for embellishing with French Knots of big-stitch quilting."