October 15, 2012 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Amy Ellis, Martha Nordstrand, and Jennifer Paganelli the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Amy Ellis of Amy's Creative Side
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "There's always someone new to meet. People have told me after the fact, "I've started my blog so I could participate," and they're excited to be able to participate finally instead of just reading about them all."
Guest: Martha Nordstrand of More Quilts Please
Topics: applique tips
She says: "I turn the applique edges with a tiny screwdriver. They're wonderful for turning edges. I use the flat edge for straight edges, and the little Phillips makes beautiful curves. And I use glue sticks."
Guest: Jennifer Paganelli of Sis Boom
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "Color was just so comforting. A lot of people say to me, 'Your stuff is so happy'. I can't believe it elicits an emotion, but it does. Color elicits emotion."