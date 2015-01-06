October 15, 2012 Podcast

Guest: Amy Ellis of Amy's Creative Side

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "There's always someone new to meet. People have told me after the fact, "I've started my blog so I could participate," and they're excited to be able to participate finally instead of just reading about them all."

Guest: Martha Nordstrand of More Quilts Please

Topics: applique tips

She says: "I turn the applique edges with a tiny screwdriver. They're wonderful for turning edges. I use the flat edge for straight edges, and the little Phillips makes beautiful curves. And I use glue sticks."

Guest: Jennifer Paganelli of Sis Boom

Topics: designing quilts