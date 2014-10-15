October 13, 2014 Podcast
Kathy Sheldon, Nancy Mahoney, Roseann Kermes, and Beth Huntington chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Kathy Sheldon of Lark Crafts
Topics: applique tips
She says: "Just trace your template on the non-waxy side of the freezer paper, cut roughly around it, iron it down onto your felt, and cut out the template. And it just gives you nice crisp lines and you can tear away the freezer paper and it doesn't leave any residue."
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "Get some Plexiglas and you get a big sheet of Plexiglas. I would recommend putting tape around the edges of it, so you know where the edges of the Plexiglas are. And then draw your design out. And you can use a dry-eraser, so you can draw a design out and then erase it if it doesn't work."
Guest: Rosann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: quilting trends
She says: "Even before the popular Row by Row Experience Shop Hop this summer, I had begun to see row-style quilts coming up either through customers or online. And I think it was a style that was popular awhile ago, kind of diminished a little bit, but is making it's way back in."
Guest: Beth Huntington of The Renegade Seamstress
Topics: sewing clothing
She says: "I do want to encourage people that, especially when you are using thrift store clothes, you can go and you can just buy them for a dollar -- it's really not a big investment. So if you just start cutting and just start piecing things together and not worry making a mistake, because if you do, well, 'oh well, it was only a dollar.'"