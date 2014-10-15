October 13, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Kathy Sheldon of Lark Crafts

Topics: applique tips

She says: "Just trace your template on the non-waxy side of the freezer paper, cut roughly around it, iron it down onto your felt, and cut out the template. And it just gives you nice crisp lines and you can tear away the freezer paper and it doesn't leave any residue."

nancy_m_photo_0.jpg

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Get some Plexiglas and you get a big sheet of Plexiglas. I would recommend putting tape around the edges of it, so you know where the edges of the Plexiglas are. And then draw your design out. And you can use a dry-eraser, so you can draw a design out and then erase it if it doesn't work."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Rosann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: quilting trends

She says: "Even before the popular Row by Row Experience Shop Hop this summer, I had begun to see row-style quilts coming up either through customers or online. And I think it was a style that was popular awhile ago, kind of diminished a little bit, but is making it's way back in."

beth_huntington_headshot.jpg

Guest: Beth Huntington of The Renegade Seamstress

Topics: sewing clothing