October 12, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Laura Torchio of Eat. Play. Eat...Better

Topics: Community Street Quilt

She says: "It's funny we're calling it a quilt, right? Because it's actually a mural and it's on the pavement, but because it's a square and we envision many, many intersections painted, that's where we came up with the name of Community Street Quilt, because they are beautiful designs that tie the whole town together."

Guest: Betsy Chutchian

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I started starching my fabric before I cut it. And it seems to be making all the difference in the world, and I'm telling all of my students that. And I do prewash now, so I'm doing a lot of steps that some of my students think is a waste of time. But in the interest of getting to the point where you are really accurate with your cutting and your piecing, I think you have to give everything a try."

Guest: Michelle Jensen of With All My Heart (Mixi Heart)

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "Chalk cloth is really simple to sew with. It's not slippery like laminate. It's close to cotton or something like that. So it sews on the sewing machine really well and I believe it's washable, as well. So really it's a good product to work with and it's kind of fun to draw with little chalk pens."

Guest: Jeni Baker of In Color Order

