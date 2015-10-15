October 12, 2015 Podcast
Laura Torchio, Betsy Chutchian, Michelle Jensen, and Jeni Baker chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Laura Torchio of Eat. Play. Eat...Better
Topics: Community Street Quilt
She says: "It's funny we're calling it a quilt, right? Because it's actually a mural and it's on the pavement, but because it's a square and we envision many, many intersections painted, that's where we came up with the name of Community Street Quilt, because they are beautiful designs that tie the whole town together."
Guest: Betsy Chutchian
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "I started starching my fabric before I cut it. And it seems to be making all the difference in the world, and I'm telling all of my students that. And I do prewash now, so I'm doing a lot of steps that some of my students think is a waste of time. But in the interest of getting to the point where you are really accurate with your cutting and your piecing, I think you have to give everything a try."
Guest: Michelle Jensen of With All My Heart (Mixi Heart)
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "Chalk cloth is really simple to sew with. It's not slippery like laminate. It's close to cotton or something like that. So it sews on the sewing machine really well and I believe it's washable, as well. So really it's a good product to work with and it's kind of fun to draw with little chalk pens."
Guest: Jeni Baker of In Color Order
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "My absolute favorite way to make half-square triangles is an eight-at-a-time way. So instead of having your traditional one diagonal line across your squares, you do two in an X and you still sew on either side of the lines, but when you cut them apart, you end up with eight instead of two."