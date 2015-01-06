October 1, 2012 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Laurie Tigner, Kim Kight, and Kimberly Einmo the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Laurie Tigner
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "Everyone said, 'Oooh, make a pattern.' So I did because they said to, and I like to people-please. And then I had to sell it because I had it. It just sort of went in that direction. So a lot of my things are fun-Halloween and Christmas fun things-but I've done a lot of angels. Just whatever people ask me to do."
Guest: Kim Kight of True Up
Topics: quilting trends
She says: "If anything, I write less about quilting cotton than I used to because when I started, it was because I wanted to cover the more modern prints that were kind of rare in that day. Now there are so many, I can't even keep up with it. I guess my quilting cotton coverage is more concentrated around Quilt Market time."
Guest: Kimberly Einmo
Topics: precut fabrics
She says: "I thought precuts were a fad. I thought when it first came out, it just wasn't going to have the staying power. It seems like there are more and more converts to precuts because it makes quilting so accessible and quick and easy. A lot of people are really doing stash reduction. It's a great way to use up what you have and make some of those older or even ugly fabrics in your stash usable again because when you cut them down into strips and squares, they become fresh and new and exciting."