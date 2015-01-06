October 1, 2012 Podcast

Guest: Laurie Tigner

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Everyone said, 'Oooh, make a pattern.' So I did because they said to, and I like to people-please. And then I had to sell it because I had it. It just sort of went in that direction. So a lot of my things are fun-Halloween and Christmas fun things-but I've done a lot of angels. Just whatever people ask me to do."

Guest: Kim Kight of True Up

Topics: quilting trends

She says: "If anything, I write less about quilting cotton than I used to because when I started, it was because I wanted to cover the more modern prints that were kind of rare in that day. Now there are so many, I can't even keep up with it. I guess my quilting cotton coverage is more concentrated around Quilt Market time."

Guest: Kimberly Einmo

Topics: precut fabrics