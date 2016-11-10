November 7, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Shannon Orr of EB Makery

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "My favorite tip for boosting creativity is getting out of my studio and away from my sewing machine. I purposefully take several days a month where I just go outside, I go for a walk, I go to a museum. I take my camera. Just stepping away from the to-dos of making your quilt or your design process, it just opens up my brain to other new things."

Guest: Carina Gardner

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "My mother just let us have free reign of the sewing machine. And I would take my Barbie dolls in there and would make these big ball gowns, and do all these long stitches and I broke the needle so many times it's not even funny. But I just loved making Barbie clothes so much...I think that doing that made it so I wasn't scared of making mistakes, which is something I hear from a lot of beginner sewers."

Guest: Cheryl Lynch

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I think perfection really keeps quilters from finishing their projects. They get so hung up on making things perfect that they don't get it done and it stops them. I feel like forge ahead, make it, and as you make projects further down the line, then you can see the progress you've made in your quilting and how you've gotten better."

Guest: Mary Abreu

