November 7, 2016 Podcast
Shannon Orr, Carina Gardner, Cheryl Lynch, and Mary Abreu chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Shannon Orr of EB Makery
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "My favorite tip for boosting creativity is getting out of my studio and away from my sewing machine. I purposefully take several days a month where I just go outside, I go for a walk, I go to a museum. I take my camera. Just stepping away from the to-dos of making your quilt or your design process, it just opens up my brain to other new things."
Guest: Carina Gardner
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "My mother just let us have free reign of the sewing machine. And I would take my Barbie dolls in there and would make these big ball gowns, and do all these long stitches and I broke the needle so many times it's not even funny. But I just loved making Barbie clothes so much...I think that doing that made it so I wasn't scared of making mistakes, which is something I hear from a lot of beginner sewers."
Guest: Cheryl Lynch
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I think perfection really keeps quilters from finishing their projects. They get so hung up on making things perfect that they don't get it done and it stops them. I feel like forge ahead, make it, and as you make projects further down the line, then you can see the progress you've made in your quilting and how you've gotten better."
Guest: Mary Abreu
Topics: english paper piecing
She says: "One of the things I think appeals to people with English paper-piecing is that you can get these really intricate designs and secondary patterns with the colors that you choose. Because Tula Pink did hers and was using her fabric and was doing so much fussy-cutting, and people really saw a way to make that quilt very personalized and very unique for an individual person. It gives you something that's really, truly special that you can savor in the experience as you're working on it."