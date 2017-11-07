November 6, 2017 Podcast
Jera Brandvig, Victoria Gertenbach, and Melissa Mortenson chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest:
Jera Brandvig
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "If you use a textured fabric that is completely different like plush, it can make a very simple block into something quite different, something very unique."
Guest: Victoria Gertenbach
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "I like to use a lot of shot cottons. They are a woven fabric that have some imperfections in the weave, which to me, gives them more of a non-perfect utilitarian feel which I gravitate toward."
Guest: Melissa Mortenson
Topics: holiday decorating
She says: "I love to make pillows for my sofa for the holdiays. So I do a set of Christmas pillows, a set of Halloween pillows, and I've got a couple of Valentine's Day pillows because it's just a really simple way to swap out something you already have. And I actually made them the same size as the pillows already on the couch, so I just store the covers."