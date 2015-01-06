November 5, 2012 Podcast
Amy and David Butler and the editors chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guests: Amy Bulter and David Bulter
Topics: designing fabric
Amy says: "From day one, as an artist, I've always been true to what I love and what's in my heart and what I'm attracted to as a creative person...One thing that never stops is change, and we keep evolving. There's an intrinsic quality to everything that all artists make that harkens back to what's in your heart or your soul or your design, how you perceive the world... The lines that I create have my "Amy feel" because they're coming from me, from my heart, but they're evolving because I'm evolving."
David says: "A lot of my inspiration comes from Japanese indigo art and mid-century modern design and American folk art. It's definitely got that kind of graphic designer, that's still hand-drawn kind of character to it."
Guests: editors Jennifer Keltner and Jody Sanders
Topics: The editors answer readers' questions from the American Patchwork & Quilting Facebook page.