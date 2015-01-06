November 5, 2012 Podcast

Amy says: "From day one, as an artist, I've always been true to what I love and what's in my heart and what I'm attracted to as a creative person...One thing that never stops is change, and we keep evolving. There's an intrinsic quality to everything that all artists make that harkens back to what's in your heart or your soul or your design, how you perceive the world... The lines that I create have my "Amy feel" because they're coming from me, from my heart, but they're evolving because I'm evolving."