November 4, 2013 Podcast
Angela Pingel, Corey Yoder, Jennifer Keltner, and Valerie Goodwin chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Angela Pingel of Cut to Pieces
Topics: quilting swaps
She says: "I've always taken a swap as the opportunity to really create something amazing and precious for the person that I have. They're usually anonymous swaps, or secret swaps, where the person doesn't know who's creating for them. There's a fun surprise there that everybody gets when you build anticipation and hope that maybe somebody's making something for you. I love to see someone's joy develop. We all could use a little extra love."
Guest: Corey Yoder of Little Miss Shabby
Topics: applique tips
She says: "I've tried a lot of different methods, but I tend to go back to a fusible web appliqué. And then I finish the stitching on my machine, often times with a blanket stitch. Sometimes I'll leave it a little more raw with a straight stitch. When I was doing the children's clothing, I did a lot of satin stitching. On quilts, I tend to stick with a blanket stitch -- it's a nice clean finish."
Guest: Jennifer Keltner
Executive Editor Jennifer talks about using your stash in quilts, including matching prints and colors.
Guest: Valerie Goodwin of Quilts by Valerie
Topics: art quilts
She says: "I also use paint in the work to give it kind of a painterly background. I think of the background on my quilts as being like the earth's surface, and then you put the map elements on top of that surface. So that's how I conceptually think about the process of what I'm doing and what I'm creating."