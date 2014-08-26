November 4, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Angela Pingel of Cut to Pieces

Topics: quilting swaps

She says: "I've always taken a swap as the opportunity to really create something amazing and precious for the person that I have. They're usually anonymous swaps, or secret swaps, where the person doesn't know who's creating for them. There's a fun surprise there that everybody gets when you build anticipation and hope that maybe somebody's making something for you. I love to see someone's joy develop. We all could use a little extra love."

corey_yoder.jpg

Guest: Corey Yoder of Little Miss Shabby

Topics: applique tips

She says: "I've tried a lot of different methods, but I tend to go back to a fusible web appliqué. And then I finish the stitching on my machine, often times with a blanket stitch. Sometimes I'll leave it a little more raw with a straight stitch. When I was doing the children's clothing, I did a lot of satin stitching. On quilts, I tend to stick with a blanket stitch -- it's a nice clean finish."

stash-rxlg_ss1_4.jpg

Guest: Jennifer Keltner

Executive Editor Jennifer talks about using your stash in quilts, including matching prints and colors.

valerie_goodwin.jpg

Guest: Valerie Goodwin of Quilts by Valerie

Topics: art quilts