November 3, 2014 Podcast
Michele Muska, Casey York, Jane Davidson, and Barb Groves and Mary Jacobson chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Michele Muska
Topics: antique quilts
She says: "We really love all quilts. And for me, I might not love every quilt I see but I love the care and the thought, the time and the work, that went into making these quilts. I become very attached historically to these quilts especially since I'm on the board of the Quilt Alliance and our mission is to make sure quilts are not anonymous. I think it was really important to show kind of where the pattern really evolved and came from."
Guests: Casey York
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I think we have this idea of inspiration as kind of a passive process, as something that kind of hits us or comes to us. I really firmly believe that inspiration is more of an activity. I think it's something we go out and look for."
Guest: Jane Davidson
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "When I do my projects I have these beautiful big IKEA baskets and I put the project with the pattern in those, and the rulers I need for that. And I just line them up on my cutting table, beacuse I do ten things at a time."
Guest: Barb Groves and Mary Jacobson of Me and My Sister Designs
Topics: embellishing quilts
They say: "We used to do rag quilts and things of that sort, and one time way back we had a line in the very beginning, and we had little applique shapes that we used to put in the middle of them. So we wondered what else can we do with these shapes. Then we started using them as a 3D kind of a thing and putting them on quilts and accessorizing things like tote bags."