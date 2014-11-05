November 3, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Michele Muska

Topics: antique quilts

She says: "We really love all quilts. And for me, I might not love every quilt I see but I love the care and the thought, the time and the work, that went into making these quilts. I become very attached historically to these quilts especially since I'm on the board of the Quilt Alliance and our mission is to make sure quilts are not anonymous. I think it was really important to show kind of where the pattern really evolved and came from."

Guests: Casey York

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I think we have this idea of inspiration as kind of a passive process, as something that kind of hits us or comes to us. I really firmly believe that inspiration is more of an activity. I think it's something we go out and look for."

Guest: Jane Davidson

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "When I do my projects I have these beautiful big IKEA baskets and I put the project with the pattern in those, and the rulers I need for that. And I just line them up on my cutting table, beacuse I do ten things at a time."

Guest: Barb Groves and Mary Jacobson of Me and My Sister Designs

Topics: embellishing quilts