November 27, 2017 Podcast
Listen to the editors on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
On this week's American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, editors Jody Sanders, Joanna Burgarino, and Lindsay Mayland talk about top trends in the quilting industry from their recent visit to International Quilt Market in Houston. (Highlights include: unicorns, succulents, and cats!)
To close the show, the editors answer fun reader questions about their quilting life, sewing space, and favorite projects!