November 26, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Barb Cherniwchan

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "FabSwitch is something I thought of, because customers have a hard time seeing beyond the fabrics on the front of a pattern. It's a very expensive industry for the quilter. Fabric isn't cheap and you don't want to buy something and not like it. I figured if people could switch out the fabrics on my pattern and see what they would look like in the fabric of their choice (whether it's something they have sitting in their stash or something they see at their local quilt shop that they really love), that they can either upload an image of it using their phone or they can select the fabric from a list of preloaded fabric in the app.

sue_daley_pic.jpg

Guest: Sue Daley

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "I had a shop back in the 1980's and it was a fabric store, but I wanted to turn it into a patchwork store. In the '80s, Australia had nothing. And back then if I wanted something, I'd have to write a letter to the U.S. and a check and it would be months. So for me I just thought, 'If I want something, then everyone else must want something. And I'm going to make it.' So I started making things. I started with acrylic templates and then the cutting mat and the needles (there's always a particular type of needle I wanted). And of course the English paper piecing was something I really loved, so we didn't have any of that, so I said I'm doing that, too."

mike_mccormick.michael6514.jpg

Guest: Michael McCormick

Topics: quilting community