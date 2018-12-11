November 26, 2018 Podcast
Barb Cherniwchan, Sue Daley, and Michael McCormick chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Barb Cherniwchan
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "FabSwitch is something I thought of, because customers have a hard time seeing beyond the fabrics on the front of a pattern. It's a very expensive industry for the quilter. Fabric isn't cheap and you don't want to buy something and not like it. I figured if people could switch out the fabrics on my pattern and see what they would look like in the fabric of their choice (whether it's something they have sitting in their stash or something they see at their local quilt shop that they really love), that they can either upload an image of it using their phone or they can select the fabric from a list of preloaded fabric in the app.
Guest: Sue Daley
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "I had a shop back in the 1980's and it was a fabric store, but I wanted to turn it into a patchwork store. In the '80s, Australia had nothing. And back then if I wanted something, I'd have to write a letter to the U.S. and a check and it would be months. So for me I just thought, 'If I want something, then everyone else must want something. And I'm going to make it.' So I started making things. I started with acrylic templates and then the cutting mat and the needles (there's always a particular type of needle I wanted). And of course the English paper piecing was something I really loved, so we didn't have any of that, so I said I'm doing that, too."
Guest: Michael McCormick
Topics: quilting community
She says: "We created Quiltfolk just with the basic premise that we wanted to tell the quilter's story in a way that was engaging and helped build the community a little bit. At first, our stories came very word-of-mouth. Our first state was Oregon and I stated with shops that I knew and was friends with. Then we went to Iowa and we connected with some folks there who were able to guide us in some different directions. And we would literally just take a team of people, get in a car, and we'd have 8-10 places that we had gathered word-of-mouth. But then we'd just find and uncover different and interesting stories along the journey."