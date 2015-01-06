November 26, 2012 Podcast
Pippa Eccles Armbrester, Michele Hill, the Sweetwater Design Team, and the Homestead Hearth Design Team chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Pippa Eccles Armbrester of Pippa Quilts
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "It helps to keep the basics of the color wheel in mind, so complementary colors or contrasting colors, and decide where and how much you want to fit that in. I also really don't think people should get bogged down in that. If you trust your own taste and your own eyes, you will come up with something that you like."
Guest: Michele Hill
Topics: embellishing quilts
She says: "I do love handwork. What I've been doing lately is all the appliqué by machine, a tiny little blanket stitch. And I love using fine, delicate embroidery threads: silks and rounds are beautiful. And when I've actually finish the quilt I then start doing more stitching on top of it. I've started experimenting with chain stitch."
Guests: Sweetwater Design Team: Karla Eisenach, Lisa Burnett, and Susan Kendrick
Topics: designing fabric
They say: "We always come up with a theme before we design, and we use text a lot. When we come up with a theme, all the text that goes into the line revolves around that theme."
Guests: Homestead Hearth Design Team: Dolores Smith and Sarah Maxwell
Topics: fabric selection
They say: "We find that a lot of people want help with a project. They either really like a picture they've seen and they want to recreate that exact look, or sometimes because our store is so big, it can be a little overwhelming for someone to walk in and see thousands of bolts and they don't know where to start. So a kit is a good solution for someone that can just pick up that package and say, 'Okay, this will be a successful project for me.'"