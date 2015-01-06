November 26, 2012 Podcast

Guest: Pippa Eccles Armbrester of Pippa Quilts

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "It helps to keep the basics of the color wheel in mind, so complementary colors or contrasting colors, and decide where and how much you want to fit that in. I also really don't think people should get bogged down in that. If you trust your own taste and your own eyes, you will come up with something that you like."

for_website.jpg

Guest: Michele Hill

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "I do love handwork. What I've been doing lately is all the appliqué by machine, a tiny little blanket stitch. And I love using fine, delicate embroidery threads: silks and rounds are beautiful. And when I've actually finish the quilt I then start doing more stitching on top of it. I've started experimenting with chain stitch."

dp_sweetwater-300x282.png

Guests: Sweetwater Design Team: Karla Eisenach, Lisa Burnett, and Susan Kendrick

Topics: designing fabric

They say: "We always come up with a theme before we design, and we use text a lot. When we come up with a theme, all the text that goes into the line revolves around that theme."

sarahanddolores-300x224.jpg

Guests: Homestead Hearth Design Team: Dolores Smith and Sarah Maxwell

Topics: fabric selection