November 25, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Christina Lane of Sometimes Crafter

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I love just that repetitive process of squaring the blocks, and when I'm done and I go to piece them together, I know everything is going to match up, so I'm not going to be frustrated. I know that my time spent at the sewing machine is going to be restful."

wyspatweb.jpg

Guest: Pat Wys of Silver Thimble Quilt Co.

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "Fabric value is the degree of lightness and darkness in any fabric, in any color. When you put an extremely dark piece of fabric next to an extremely light piece of fabric you have high contrast. So value and contrast are pretty much the same thing. Color gets the credit, but value does the work."

carol_doak_0.jpg

Guest: Carol Doak

Topics: quilt piecing tips