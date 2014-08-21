November 25, 2013 Podcast
Christina Lane, Pat Wys, and Carol Doak chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Christina Lane of Sometimes Crafter
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "I love just that repetitive process of squaring the blocks, and when I'm done and I go to piece them together, I know everything is going to match up, so I'm not going to be frustrated. I know that my time spent at the sewing machine is going to be restful."
Guest: Pat Wys of Silver Thimble Quilt Co.
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "Fabric value is the degree of lightness and darkness in any fabric, in any color. When you put an extremely dark piece of fabric next to an extremely light piece of fabric you have high contrast. So value and contrast are pretty much the same thing. Color gets the credit, but value does the work."
Guest: Carol Doak
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "Paper piecing lends itself for designs that are intricate. It's appropriate for people who are entering quilting. A lot of new quilters come to quilting through paper piecing because they succeed at it, and then they're not quite so afraid to move on to something else."