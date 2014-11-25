November 24, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Linda Lum DeBono

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "Let's say you have a few medium range fabrics. How do you add some spark to that? How do you add something extra? You go and pick a fabric that has a larger scale as a focal print. It might incorporate some of the colors you already have. Or you can have something that has a few little stripes in the print and that can tie in with an existing stripe. There's textures you can use. You can tie it together with colors. There's a lot of little things that you can take into consideration, and then you go by your gut."

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: sewing machine tips

She says: "One of the features I have appreciated more than anything with the newer machines is having that needle-down position, and being able to put your needle in the needle-down position at the press of a button. It took me three machines until I had that feature, and it's one that I would never do without again."

Guest: Karen Kay Buckley

