November 23, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Cherry Guidry of Cherry Blossoms Quilting Studio

Topics: die-cutting tips

She says: "Die-cutting machines are really made for paper, so the biggest secret is that you need to prepare your fabric so that you so fool the machine into thinking that it's cutting paper. I learned through a lot of trial and error that you need to starch your fabric to death. And I found this liquid starch from the grocery store, called Sta-Flo."

Guest: Stephanie Palmer of Late Night Quilter

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "I had seen a long-arm in action at my local quilt shop, and I was intrigued by it. And I tried sitting down and quilting on my domestic, and never really just loved the feel. But I think a lot of people do, and now I'm better at it, so I enjoy it more. But I just wanted to give that long-arm a try, so I rented time. I started for the first year of quilting, I was renting time on the long-arm in my neighborhood. And I really found that I was more and more addicted to it, and I couldn't get on it enough. And finally I made the plunge and decided that if I really wanted to see the improvement, I needed to be able to do it every day, and so I bought my own long-arm."

Guest: Amanda Herring of The Quilted Fish

Topics: designing fabric