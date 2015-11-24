November 23, 2015 Podcast
Cherry Guidry, Stephanie Palmer, Amanda Herring chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Cherry Guidry of Cherry Blossoms Quilting Studio
Topics: die-cutting tips
She says: "Die-cutting machines are really made for paper, so the biggest secret is that you need to prepare your fabric so that you so fool the machine into thinking that it's cutting paper. I learned through a lot of trial and error that you need to starch your fabric to death. And I found this liquid starch from the grocery store, called Sta-Flo."
Guest: Stephanie Palmer of Late Night Quilter
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "I had seen a long-arm in action at my local quilt shop, and I was intrigued by it. And I tried sitting down and quilting on my domestic, and never really just loved the feel. But I think a lot of people do, and now I'm better at it, so I enjoy it more. But I just wanted to give that long-arm a try, so I rented time. I started for the first year of quilting, I was renting time on the long-arm in my neighborhood. And I really found that I was more and more addicted to it, and I couldn't get on it enough. And finally I made the plunge and decided that if I really wanted to see the improvement, I needed to be able to do it every day, and so I bought my own long-arm."
Guest: Amanda Herring of The Quilted Fish
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "When I first started designing, I liked to work around something I had drawn. Now I really like to have my whole collection center around a concept or a theme. I find that it's a lot easier to design, and it's a lot more fun to promote. I can totally immerse myself in whatever culture it is I created. It makes the process magical and fun...I find that for me, I always have certain colors I gravitate toward, and it's really hard for me to break away from those. I've tried to on occasion, but I always find myself pulled back to red, and turquoise, and pink, and yellow."