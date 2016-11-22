November 21, 2016 Podcast
Brenda Ratliff, Roseann Meehan Kermes, and Bill Volckening chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Brenda Ratliff of Just a Bit Frayed
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "I use clear shoe boxes that you get at Target. I have 21 different shoe boxes and each has a different color scrap. I have a lot of scraps. I find it really easy to make a scrap quilt when I just pull out the four or five colors I need for that quilt and just cut from that box."
Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: handwork
She says: "Something that just lets your mind go away -- and that's actually one of the best reasons to do handwork, because it gives you an escape. It gives someplace else for your mind to go, and I think you use a different part of your brain than if you were machine-piecing. When you slow down and start to use a needle and thread and actually have that thing in your hand close up, it kicks in something else in your mind."
Guest: Bill Volckening of Willy Wonky Quilts
Topics: antique quilts
He says: "When I bought my first antique quilt, it sparked something for sure. It was a handmade object and an antique, but there was something very modern about it. It was an 1850s quilt and the motif known today as a New York Beauty. There was something very striking modern about it."