November 21, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Brenda Ratliff of Just a Bit Frayed

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "I use clear shoe boxes that you get at Target. I have 21 different shoe boxes and each has a different color scrap. I have a lot of scraps. I find it really easy to make a scrap quilt when I just pull out the four or five colors I need for that quilt and just cut from that box."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: handwork

She says: "Something that just lets your mind go away -- and that's actually one of the best reasons to do handwork, because it gives you an escape. It gives someplace else for your mind to go, and I think you use a different part of your brain than if you were machine-piecing. When you slow down and start to use a needle and thread and actually have that thing in your hand close up, it kicks in something else in your mind."

bill_volckening.jpg

Guest: Bill Volckening of Willy Wonky Quilts

Topics: antique quilts