November 20, 2017 Podcast
Afton Warrick, Roseann Kermes, and Leslie Rutland chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Afton Warrick
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "When I purchase fabrics, I don't always have a specific project in mind. Sometimes the project is fabric-driven, so I use it almost as a painter would their paints...I'm really big on taking classes and continually learning, because then I have a bigger tool box to pull from to know how to better construct those blocks and get what I'm imagining better in fabric."
Visit quiltingmod.com.
Guest: Roseann Kermes
Topics: Fast gifts
She says: "It's called a Pretty Potted Plant, and you can buy a small plant, a poinsettia or something, and just go into your fabric stash and find some beautiful fabric to wrap around it. You can hold that in place with some stitches or even just a cute safety pin, but it makes a potted plant look a little more festive and like you put a lot of thought into it which I think is kind of nice."
Visit rosebudscottage.typepad.com.
Guest: Leslie Rutland
Topics: pillow-making tips
She says: "The burrito pillowcase: that was something I wrote in 2012 and I coined the phrase 'burrito pillowcase method.' We lived in south Texas for 28 years before moving to Austin and the way you constructed it reminded me of the, I don't know, million burritos I made for my children over the course of their life. And so as I'm rolling it up I'm thinking, 'this is like making a burrito!' And so I used that phrase and it took off. It's funny because it was almost a flippant moment for me. It's incredible to see a silly term you make up become like a generic term for something."
Visit seasonedhomemaker.com.