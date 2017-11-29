November 20, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Afton Warrick

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "When I purchase fabrics, I don't always have a specific project in mind. Sometimes the project is fabric-driven, so I use it almost as a painter would their paints...I'm really big on taking classes and continually learning, because then I have a bigger tool box to pull from to know how to better construct those blocks and get what I'm imagining better in fabric."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Kermes

Topics: Fast gifts

She says: "It's called a Pretty Potted Plant, and you can buy a small plant, a poinsettia or something, and just go into your fabric stash and find some beautiful fabric to wrap around it. You can hold that in place with some stitches or even just a cute safety pin, but it makes a potted plant look a little more festive and like you put a lot of thought into it which I think is kind of nice."

leslie_rutland_300dpi.jpg

Guest: Leslie Rutland

Topics: pillow-making tips