November 2, 2015 Podcast
Kristine Vejar, Coleen Barnhardt, Krista Hennebury chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Kristine Vejar
Topics: dying fabric
She says: "Tea dying is one of the most easiest and direct forms to just add a little something. It works really well with cotton and linen fabrics."
Guest: Coleen Barnhardt of The Quilted Thistle
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "My favorite toy was an Etch a Sketch growing up. The longarm machine kind of works on the same principles. I think I just lucked out that all of these life experiences that I had were so easily translatable into this art form."
Guest: Krista Hennebury of Poppyprint
Topics: quilting retreat
She says: "The biggest thing people forget is their foot control. Often people take the machine off their sewing desk or sewing table at home and forget that there is that important piece on the floor that also has to come, too."