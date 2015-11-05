November 2, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Kristine Vejar

Topics: dying fabric

She says: "Tea dying is one of the most easiest and direct forms to just add a little something. It works really well with cotton and linen fabrics."

Guest: Coleen Barnhardt of The Quilted Thistle

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "My favorite toy was an Etch a Sketch growing up. The longarm machine kind of works on the same principles. I think I just lucked out that all of these life experiences that I had were so easily translatable into this art form."

Guest: Krista Hennebury of Poppyprint

Topics: quilting retreat