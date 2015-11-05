November 2, 2015 Podcast

Kristine Vejar, Coleen Barnhardt, Krista Hennebury chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

November 05, 2015
Guest: Kristine Vejar

Topics: dying fabric

She says: "Tea dying is one of the most easiest and direct forms to just add a little something. It works really well with cotton and linen fabrics."

Visit kristinevejar.com.

Guest: Coleen Barnhardt of The Quilted Thistle

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "My favorite toy was an Etch a Sketch growing up. The longarm machine kind of works on the same principles. I think I just lucked out that all of these life experiences that I had were so easily translatable into this art form."

Visit thequiltedthistle.blogspot.com.

Guest: Krista Hennebury of Poppyprint

Topics: quilting retreat

She says: "The biggest thing people forget is their foot control. Often people take the machine off their sewing desk or sewing table at home and forget that there is that important piece on the floor that also has to come, too."

Visit poppyprintcreates.blogspot.com.

