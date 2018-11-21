November 19, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Donna Desoto

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I put out a local quilt challenge Inspired By The Beatles, and just thought if I got 20 people to participate in that challenge that that would be really wonderful. And as it turned out, word spread and 150 people participated. Once that project wrapped up, everybody wanted to know what was next. Then I got the idea in the conjunction with the centennial anniversary of the National Parks, I put out a call for Inspired by the National Parks. And as those quilts were wrapping up, the artists again wanted to know what comes after this. And that's when I came up with the idea of having people do quilts in honor of Elvis."

mary_abreu_5.jpg

Guest: Mary Abreu

Topics: quilting community

She says: "If there's a will, there's a way. It's amazing how we can make do with so little when we really have this desire to do something. I get frustrated occasionally with the online community where someone will ask what's a good machine for a beginner and I see people suggesting these very expensive machines. And I think that it can make some people who feel like they can't afford that this isn't a hobby they should pursue. And that's really not the case. It should be very accessibly and approachable for anyone. You can sew by hand."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes

Topics: quilting trends